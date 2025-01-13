Every person who reports being a victim of domestic violence should undergo a risk assessment as standard procedure, an inquiry into the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi has concluded.

The option to optout should be maintained, but the assessment should otherwise be standard practice, the inquiry recommended.

The recommendation is one of 12 made by retired judge Lawrence Quintano and published on Monday by the Social Policy Ministry.

The inquiry, which was established in August to investigate the support Ghirxi received before her murder, highlighted a need for a multi-pronged approach that includes increasing the number of magistrates working on domestic violence cases to adding specialised lessons in schools.

Ghirxi, 48, was found stabbed to death in her Swatar apartment on August 12. She is believed to have been killed by her former partner Edward Johnston, who was later shot dead by police.

Johnston engaged in a three-hour standoff with the police while pointing what later transpired to be a replica Beretta pistol.

The authorities then said that when Ghirxi was offered to take a risk assessment test, she refused it.

But one of her close friends and her lawyer told Times of Malta she had agreed to take a risk assessment but had been "talked out of it" when she attended the evaluation.

In the aftermath of the murder, Ghirxi's family called for an independent inquiry to establish the facts surrounding her death, as well as to identify whether authorities should have been aware that she was in danger.

What did the inquiry recommend?

Apart from a standardised risk assessment, the inquiry also called for significant reforms within the justice system.

Magistrates should be quicker in issuing protection orders and more magistrates should be appointed to absorb the current caseload, it said.

Until that happens, the existing load must be distributed among all magistrates, the retired judge added.

"These cases cannot wait," he said, adding that magistrates should also receive training on domestic violence issues to enhance their understanding of the cases.

Pregnant women facing threats of violence or coercion unless they terminate their pregnancy should receive immediate support, another recommendation said.

If need be, alternative housing in shelters should be provided for them and their children.

Quintano also noted that men should not be discriminated against when they report being victims of domestic violence. They too, should have the same right for protection.

'Expand aggressors program'

Additionally, the inquiry recommended expanding the 'STOP' program (a program for alleged aggressors) to include the services of psychiatrists and psychologists to address the root causes of violence, particularly anger management.

Similar measures could also be implemented at the workplace to address harassment, the judge added.

Public campaigns, specialised school lessons

The inquiry stressed that the social services department should run public awareness campaigns to educate the public on recognising the signs of domestic abuse and guide them towards available support services.

While these campaigns should be conducted regularly throughout the year, the inquiry specifically recommended a heightened focus on Women's Day as a key period for raising awareness.

It also recommended an easy-to-remember helpline - preferably a three-digit dial - to be widely publicised.

Quintano also recommended integrated specialised lessons on gender equality among Year 10 and 11 (Form 4 and Form 5) students to prevent domestic abuse and teach them that it is not acceptable to hit another person.

These lessons should emphasise the equal rights and dignity of all individuals and challenge harmful societal norms that perpetuate gender inequality.

"The new generations must emerge from school with a clear notion that women are equal to men. The idea that women are in some way inferior to men must be eradicated," Quintano said.

"Every female student must also understand she must work hard for her financial independence. Some women are afraid to take certain steps because they still rely entirely on the money their husbands earn."

The inquiry also said the public should be discouraged from judging alleged victims of domestic violence. It hurts their families and provides no solution to the problem.

A committee to monitor

The inquiry meanwhile recommended the establishment of a dedicated committee, which could include representatives from the police, social services, and the court administration, to monitor developments in the field, track progress and adapt strategies based on emerging trends and best practices from other countries.

"The committee should keep itself updated on how the situation is addressed in other countries and would be able to monitor whether calls for help and court cases have increased and suggest solutions and measures accordingly," Quintano said.