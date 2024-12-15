Alliance Group has launched its Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Division with the appointment of 12 CRE specialists working as one team across its network of 30 branches.

The team is made up of Simon Bharwani, Ahmed Ali, Chris Cachia, Gordon Cachia, Chris Carabott, Anthony Gera, Mark Molnar, Matthew Sammut, Anatole Scerri Diacono, Mark Schembri, Igor Stefanovic and Ottavio Suda.

They had all responded to an internal call for applications.

The announcement comes after six months of intensive training, delivered by head of Alliance CRE, Simon Bharwani, with the support of the Alliance Real Estate Academy.

Offering a variety of personalities and experience levels, this culturally diverse team focuses on sales and letting listings in all of the four main pillars of commercial real estate, namely hospitality, office spaces, retail and warehousing.

Alliance has one of the largest commercial real estate databases in Malta, proprietary valuation methods that are trusted by banks and finance companies, expert training, strict procedures to ensure utmost discretion in listings and marketing, effective networking and ongoing support for business risk assessments on a consultancy basis.