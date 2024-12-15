On Thursday, October 31, 2024, the Alter Aqua project, a water conservation program, which has been consistently running for the past 13 years in Malta with funding from The Coca-Cola Foundation, celebrated its latest achievements through an event at Birgu Local Council. The event was attended by Manuel Sapiano, CEO of the Energy and Water Agency, Maria Micallef, CEO of GSD, Nikos Skondras, Senior Project Officer, GWP-Med, and John Boxall, Mayor of Birgu, who hosted the meeting.

This phase of the Alter Aqua Project involved the restoration of three historic reservoirs: at the Saint Lawrence Band Club and Auberge d’Angleterre in Birgu, and the Tabgha Foundation in Pieta. The reservoirs were cleaned from debris, reinforced and waterproofed with plastering, restoring them for active use. Once essential for local water needs, they are now back in service, helping provide a valuable decentralised source of non-potable water for secondary uses, like cleaning and watering. This alternative water resource contributes to reducing dependence on water from energy-intensive desalination and Malta’s depleted groundwater reserves.

The Alter Aqua Project’s success is rooted in its cross-sector collaboration between GWP-Med, the Energy and Water Agency (EWA), and The Coca-Cola Foundation. As the representative of the Coca-Cola system in Malta, GSD has played a crucial role in bringing together and facilitating collaboration among diverse stakeholders. The partnership aims to bring together public and private sector partners to achieve impact on the ground, through tangible water-saving works that benefit Malta’s local communities.

Restoration of the St Lawrence Band Club Cistern in Birgu by the Alter Aqua project. Photo: Steven Mallia

The Alter Aqua Cottonera Reservoir Trail

At the event, Manuel Sapiano, CEO of EWA, launched the new Alter Aqua Reservoir Trail, a unique initiative which showcases Malta’s hidden rainwater harvesting systems Developed in collaboration with the University of Malta and local NGO Il-Ġibjun, the specially developed web application, guides visitors through a trail of 12 stops around Birgu. At each stop ancient reservoirs dating back to the 16th century are revealed via smartphone. The trail provides insights into the historical role of these reservoirs in flood control, water storage, and maritime trade, making it an engaging and fun way to connect with Malta’s water heritage. The trail highlights how these once-overlooked reservoirs remain relevant today, serving as an example of how ancient systems can inspire modern water conservation efforts.

A model of more sustainable water use

At the inauguration event, John Boxall, Mayor of Birgu described how the water collected at the reservoir beneath Victory Square in Birgu, restored in the previous phase of Alter Aqua, now supplies harvested rainwater which is collected by a municipal water truck and used to water the square’s surrounding greenery.

Alter Aqua’s efforts help provide a more sustainable model across the Mediterranean for arid islands facing similar water challenges and intense climate change. By preserving traditional practices and restoring historic water systems, the Alter Aqua Project shows how they can be adapted to support modern sustainability goals, offering practical solutions for water conservation across the region.