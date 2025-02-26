In Memoriam

BORG BELLANTI – NOELLE. In ever loving memory, on the eighth anniversary of her passing. Her family.

CACHIA FEARNE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a devoted father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his son John, his daughter-in-law Rebecca and his only grandson Matthew. Today’s 6.30pm mass at Tal-Ibraġ church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUOMO. In loving memory of our beloved JOHN on the third anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his loving family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HERRERA. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE on the anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

PACE. In loving memory of DORIS on the 31st anniversary of her death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

PACE – VIOLET. In loving memory of a wonderful and cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who departed this life 23 years ago today. Remembered with much love and forever missed by her children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, her in-laws Stephanie Pace and Norman Grima, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

RAUSI – JOVIN. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Rosalind, his children Nigel, Teresa and Victoria and their families, his sister-in-law Anne Grech, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANT – MARY, née Portanier. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear mother on the 33rd anniversary of her demise. May she rest in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and her beloved grandchildren.

To thank

The family of Mgr VICTOR GRECH extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency, the Archbishop of Malta, Mgr Charles J. Scicluna, for leading the funeral Mass, as well as to the Rector of St John’s Co-Cathedral, Mgr Paul Vella, and the members of the clergy who concelebrated. We are also sincerely grateful to Maestro Christopher Muscat and the Jubilate Deo Choir for their beautiful contributions, and to Joseph Calleja for his moving performance. Our heartfelt thanks also go to the management, doctors, nurses, and staff at Dar tal-Kleru and Mater Dei Hospital for the care, kindness, and respect they showed our dearest Dun Victor during his time in their care. We are also truly grateful to Hospice Malta and to all those who visited him, bringing comfort and lifting his spirits during his time of illness. May God grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.