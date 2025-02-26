Our industry and agriculture have relentlessly been extracting groundwater to fulfil their daily demands. This has led to the depletion of groundwater, which has diminished to a significantly low level in some areas where there is huge water scarcity.

The lack of clean, safe water is a national problem that transcends all economic sectors and, if unaddressed, will lead to an unsustainable future as the Maltese population increases year after year.

A water shortage is a common phenomenon in Malta. Often, the shortage is human-induced by climate change because of consistently modest annual rainfall or periodic droughts. In fact, climate change has been deemed one of the major factors in rainfall distribution, affecting water supply and demand and likely to worsen water security. The challenge of water availability, consequently, is ever-present.

In a country whose population is expected to double in the coming years, immediate action is necessary. Mitigating flooding and addressing potential water shortages in Malta will require a menu of solutions. We are destined to experience severe water shortages if no adaptation or mitigation actions, such as rainwater harvesting, are undertaken.

Rainwater harvesting entails capturing, diverting and storing rainwater for various later uses, including landscaping, stormwater control, fire protection, plumbing or consumption. Many countries around the world are already harvesting rainwater.

In June 2022, then planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi launched a public consultation on the better administration of rainwater, particularly in public buildings and open spaces. The aim is to have a guide for innovative projects of ecological infrastructure that would lead to the protection and management of rainwater in natural, rural and urban environments.

It would go on to assist private and public entities, voluntary organisations, businesses and the public, supporting Malta’s efforts to mitigate climate change and leading to the collection of more rainwater. It was a measure that should have been taken much earlier.

We must be able to combat our water-shortage problem by harvesting what little rainwater we receive. In short, rainwater harvesting is the process or technique of collecting, filtering, storing and using rainwater for irrigation and various other purposes.

The benefits include meeting ever-increasing demand and reducing flooding. During extremely hot days, collected rainwater serves as an alternative water source.

Rainwater collection is the collection and storage of rainwater that runs off from rooftops, parks, roads, open grounds, etc., which can be either stored or recharged into the groundwater. Indeed, rainwater harvesting enables groundwater levels to be further sustained rather than depleted.

In its simplicity, a rainwater collection system consists of a catchment, where water is captured and stored, a conveyance system that carries the collected water to storage and a storage tank. The installation of this system should, theoretically, be simple, easily implementable and cost-effective.

To that effect, perhaps one could seriously consider introducing legislation to have compulsory rainwater harvesting in government buildings, schools, commercial establishments and household buildings constructed in the future. Furthermore, the government should, as soon as possible, prepare an action plan to educate the masses about the technology and the benefits of rainwater harvesting.

Also, for the purpose of spreading awareness and promotion of rainwater harvesting, including awareness and promotion through the internet, the government could encourage non-governmental organisations and other agencies or institutions engaged in the field of rainwater harvesting by providing them adequate financial assistance.

Compulsory rainwater harvesting could, therefore, come in handy in an hour of need. It will not only reduce the burden on limited water resources but also ensure sustainability for future generations.

The issue of water quality is further exacerbated by increased industrialisation and urbanisation, coupled with

unsustainable production and consumption. Industrial activities have often been established without proper wastewater treatment facilities, wasting and contaminating freshwater sources.

On another front, agricultural practices in our communities require great amounts of water. It is thus necessary to study more about how recycled water can be used to reduce freshwater waste. This process would also prevent water from being taken from natural habitats and reduce the impact on the natural environment. Recycled water technology, therefore, has huge potential to unravel the scarcity of water in our country.

With increasing climate change effects worldwide, rainwater harvesting is likely to become more and more

important to ensure reliable alternative water supplies and to conserve the environment. Two goals could be accomplished through rainwater harvesting: augmenting the water supply for the proposed development’s use through regulations that can be formulated to make the proposed development responsible for at least a portion of the water supply needed to support the new development; and managing storm water run-off.

Most rainwater harvesting programmes, as exemplified by efforts in Singapore and elsewhere around the world, succeed in accomplishing both goals while also serving as effective climate change adaptation strategies.

It is about time that we embark on an ambitious holistic master plan that aims to reduce, collect and recycle storm water run-off. A master plan can be devised to transform Malta’s utilitarian drains, canals and reservoirs into aesthetically pleasing water features that are integrated with the environment for everyone to enjoy.

Such a holistic approach can also be consistent with the ongoing practice of incorporating landscape design within an urban planning framework to soften the harsh concrete effects of high-rise housing.

In a country like ours where rain is unpredictable, the use of a rainwater harvesting system will be critical to capturing the rain when it does fall.

Yearly rainfall must no longer be taken for granted.

Mark Said

Mark Said is a lawyer.