In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a dear husband and father, on the 16th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Jacqueline, his children, Theresa, Veronica, Maria and Joseph, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – Dr JOSEPH CARUANA SCICLUNA. Treasured memories, today the 11th anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Anna, his sons Mark and Kristina and his grandson Luca, and Andrew and Alessia, brothers and sisters, Noel and Rose, Anna and John, Adrian, Ina and Joe, Edna and Stephen, nephews and nieces.

FAVA. In loving memory of CHARLES, today being the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his son David and Zsofia, his grandson Charles. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GERADA. Cherished memories of our only beloved daughter KAREN, who went to her heavenly home on March 23, 2004, at the tender age of 16. Mass in memoriam will be said today, Saturday, March 23, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, at 8.30am. So deeply missed by mum and dad.

VELLA – RAY.

A special smile,

A special face

In our hearts,

A special place.

Memories are a gift to treasure,

Ours of you,

Will last forever.

Claire and Ami.

In Memoriam MARIA MUSCAT Loving beautiful memories of a dear wife and a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Our lives are richer because you gave us endless love, fun, laughter, passion, compassion, beauty, appreciation, help, determination, courage, loyalty, wisdom, knowledge, faith, prayer, support, excitement and treasured memories that live on in our hearts with a warm vision of your endearing smile. We miss you terribly but are eternally thankful for all your love and all you did for us. Your beautiful memory will always live on in us and in all we do. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ben Muscat Snr, Lara and Gordon, Jake, Kane and Kate, Ben, Nadine, Mia and Sienna, all relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace

In Memoriam LOUIS SCHRANZ on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” Dearly remembered and missed by his wife Simone, daughter Celine, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 11am on March 24 at the Ibraġ parish church, Tal-Ibraġ Road, Tal-Ibraġ. Family and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest

