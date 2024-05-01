Obituary

BORG. On April 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, aged 89, went to meet the Risen Lord and her husband Philip and her beloved granddaughter Chanel Marie to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lilian and her husband Joseph, Lorraine and Marco, her grandchildren, Sean and his wife Daniela, Nicola and her fiancé Theodore and Andrew and his wife Ilse, her great-grandchildren Alexander, Zachary and Leah, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, their families and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, May 2, at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Always loved and remembered in our hearts. Donations instead of flowers to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DeGABRIELE. On April 30, at Imperial Care Home, Sliema, DORIS, née Agius, aged 98, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Theresa and Tano D’Amico, Veronica and John Moore, Philip and Moira, David and Teresa, Ian and Maria, her 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, May 2, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Millennium chapel, Paceville. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and carers at the Imperial Care Home for their dedication and care.

SCHEMBRI. On April 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, BERNARDETTE, née Agius, of Valletta, aged 90, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Noel and his wife Josette, her daughter Janice and her husband Aaron Scicluna, her beloved grandchildren Fr Karl Andrew, Kristina Ann and her fiancée Andrea Consiglio, Jean-Paul and Julian Scicluna, her sisters-in-law Sr Cecilia Schembri of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition and Violet Schembri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 2, at 1pm, for St Paul’s Basilica and Collegiate church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINKWORTH – DAVID CHARLES. Today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, his children Jonathan, Fiona, Sarah Jane and Andrew.

CAMILLERI – MONICA. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing. So deeply missed and never forgotten by her husband John, her children Jenny, Gillian and Philippe, Susan, Timmy and Angela, John and Moira, Anne, and Angie, and her 14 grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – JILL. Remembering a much missed wife, mother and grandmother who left this life too soon 11 years ago. With unfading memories of the love she had for us all. Denis, Elise, Matthew, Thom and families.

GERADA. In loving memory of JOSEPH GERADA, B.Pharm. on the 19th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Bernadette and family. A prayer is solicited.

RIZZO – EDGAR GEORGE. Fondest memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of Major LAWRENCE ZAMMIT, being the 17th anniversary of his passing away. He is sadly missed by Peter, Pamela and his grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of CHARLES HALL a beloved son, brother and uncle 26.3.1979 – 1.5.2002 So on this day We gather and we mourn But also celebrate the love you’ve borne Our son, our brother Forever in our hearts We’ll cherish you always, Until life departs. Mum, dad, Patricia, Jeanette and their families.

Sistina Art Shop

Best quality art materials. Free samples for all! New framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.