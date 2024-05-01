Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627)

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy. The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 00, Mrieħel Bypass Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37-39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Brown’s St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2779 1323)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Street, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at St Vincent de Paul Residence, Luqa, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.