Malta today marks the 20th anniversary since we joined the European Union. It's a cause for celebration as we mark our membership into a bloc which promised prosperity and gold standards. And, to a large extent, that promise has rung true – that referendum 21 years ago opened doors and opportunities to tens of thousands, from students to businesses.

But even the staunchest Europhiles will admit that European standards have been tarnished by a descent into the dark political ages thanks to political myopia.

In an opinion piece in Times of Malta on Tuesday, Patrick Tabone, a member of the core negotiating group during Malta’s EU accession negotiations, struck a chord:

“Wherever we look, besides crooks, we see environmental degradation, collapsed standards, and politicians and officials who have forgotten they are there to serve the public, not themselves… The last 10 years have crushed that optimism and turned us into tired, jaded cynics.”

It was, therefore, symbolic that the long overdue hospitals’ scandal finally came to the fore yesterday. The sale of three public hospitals to an organisation with no previous experience was an institutionalised money heist. The court’s decision to annul this fraudulent deal was testament to the gravity of the situation.

But let us momentarily assume that justice will prevail and be allowed to take its course. The disgraceful, irresponsible actions and statements in the last few days should worry us all.

Prime Minister Robert Abela dismissed the decision to conclude the magisterial inquiry weeks before the European and local elections as “political terrorism”. His predecessor, Joseph Muscat upped the attacks against the judiciary by saying the institutions are working against Labourites.

This is nothing more than ‘Trumpism’, intended to incite the masses against those responsible for guarding the rule of law. This rhetoric is more akin to some people living in former Communist states, still entangled in the ideals of the Iron Curtain than an EU country embracing the principles of democracy.

Instead of asking why the police dragged their feet, our politicians turned their guns on the courts for doing their job.

Many of the government’s permanent secretaries were appointed with the sole purpose to unquestionably serve their ministers, neglecting their duty to ensure transparency and accountability

As the Chamber of Advocates rightly said, Abela needs to remember he is not only the leader of the Labour Party but also Malta’s prime minister.

Abela and his followers should, therefore, stop making outrageous claims when they have perfected the art of leveraging their incumbency for political gain.

While Abela accuses the magistrate of concluding an inquiry weeks before an election, the government will soon embark on another PR spectacle by giving cheques to the electorate, as it did before the 2022 general election. It continues to dish out jobs and favours to those threatening not to vote.

Only last weekend, we discovered 99 people registered their addresses in an uninhabited government housing block in Siġġiewi in what the Nationalist Party says is a clear attempt to buy votes.

Many of the government’s permanent secretaries were appointed with the sole purpose to unquestionably serve their ministers, neglecting their duty to ensure transparency and accountability.

Consequently, we find ourselves with a decimated system of checks and balances, with henchmen occupying top posts, leaving the judiciary and the media as the only guardians of democracy.

Understandably, we have become weary cynics, immune to stories of corruption, nepotism and greed every week.

Because, 20 years on, we are simply motivated by economic metrics, not the quality of life we aspired to when we voted for EU membership.

We can only hope that the EU institutions, together with a small crop of politicians and brave activists, continue acting as a watchdog to try to stop the rot and corruption. And then, maybe, the aspirations we voted for 20 years ago will come to fruition.