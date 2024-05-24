Obituaries

DELIA. On Wednesday, May 22, SALVINA, of Siġġiewi, aged 82, passed peacefully into Our Lord’s embrace, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She left to cherish her memory her beloved nephew Prof. Joseph Grima, whom she raised and loved as her own son, his children James and Elizabeth, her brother Nicholas and his wife Anna, her nephews Ronald and his wife Ethel, Daniel John and his wife Maria, Stephen and his wife Maria, and Matthew, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 24, at 2.45pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi parish cemetery. The family would appreciate it if, instead of flowers being sent on the day, donations could be directed in warm and loving memory of Salvina to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRISCTI. On May 20, LAURA, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Jan and his partner Louise, Elena, widow of her son Pierre, her grandchildren Clint, Kurt, Yara and Niel and her great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 24, for St Gregory’s parish church, Isouard Street, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to extend its thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers at Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication and care.

ZAMMIT. On May 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODWIN, passed away peacefully at the age of 80, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved sister Ann, widow of Emmanuel Attard, his nieces Corinne and Lorraine, his great-nieces Bernice, Katrina, Clarissa, and Emma, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 24, at 12.30pm for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the trigesima die from the demise of MARION ASCIAK, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – EMANUEL. On the 47th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. His children Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernadette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CEFAI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by her children Marian, Carmen, John, Michael, Marie, Margaret, Antoine and Vivien and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CLARKE. In loving memory of GERALD on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife, Yvonne, his daughters, Marcelline, Sandra, Suzanne and Doreen, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO – MAY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – ELENITA. Remembering dear mama’ with love and gratitude on the 12th anniversary of her passing. Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.