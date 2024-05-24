Addressing the traffic issue

I would like to share my opinion on how to ease traffic in Malta.

Unless drastic action is taken, road congestions will remain and we risk facing a national emergency. It will be a disaster if we wait to get to a critical point before anything is done; then war-like measures will have to be implemented.

Why do I have to look roughly 50 times both left and right before being able to exit the junction at a stop sign? It is not fair at all.

Malta must gradually start introducing vehicle road and registration taxes similar to those in Singapore. Government revenue will, thus, increase. However, the move would also make people more conscious about what it means owning one vehicle or more.

When I was in Singapore, I saw an efficient metro system and one could get from place to place very easily. Public transport was very efficient and fast. Taxis from the airport got to the desired location very quickly, due to light traffic. Would we not wish for our country to have such good conditions?

Parking problems could be reduced if we ensure vehicles are parked properly in the indicated spaces.

This too may avoid congestion with motorists having to drive around, looking for another parking space and, thus, causing unnecessary traffic. Some vehicles take the parking space of two. Perhaps organising a ‘Pay as you Walk’ scheme may be a good initiative as it will encourage people to walk, ridding our roads of some vehicles.

The income from this programme can be used to finance more family assistance, care for the elderly and education. This would also contribute in the fight against obesity, which has now reached crisis proportions in our country. We can also be creative, considering the use of a hot air balloon service in different parts of the island. Such an initiative would not only mean fewer cars on the road but could also prove to be very attractive for tourism.

In the good old days, before the Wright brothers invented the aeroplane, hot air balloons were used for travel purposes. .

We must start thinking fast to resolve the issue before the traffic gets out of hand completely.

MARK JOHN GALEA – Sliema