Robert Abela did not attack the judiciary but instead turned his guns on the Nationalist Party in the Siġġiewi voters’ manipulation scandal.

“It is worrying that voters were deceived and led to commit criminal offences precisely by third parties in entities in which the government has absolute control, namely Identità and Malita Investments, which, potentially, rendered themselves accomplices,” said Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, as revising officer.

In a frantic effort to ensure a majority in Siġġiewi’s local council, Labour concocted a scheme to change to that locality the addresses of a number of voters granted affordable social housing. The problem is the units in question are still uninhabitable, as confirmed by the magistrate who personally visited the housing block.

The Nationalist Party took the matter to court after noticing that 99 voters switched their address to the new housing block, even though they have still not moved in.

The law clearly lays down that a voter must be registered according to the address which is the “ordinary place of residence”. It appears, however, that the beneficiaries had not yet signed a lease agreement and had still to be given the keys, certainly at the time of the court case.

In one case, the voter was promised the accommodation on October 13, 2021 – five months before the 2022 general election.

However, the application for a change of addresses was submitted on April 10 – two months before the local and European elections.

Also, an application for the provision of water and electricity services to the case in question was filed with ARMS Ltd just two days before the electoral application filed by the Nationalist Party was to be heard. The services were provided in less than 48 hours.

“Extraordinary efficiency one hopes will continue to be practised in every application forthwith,” the court sarcastically commented in its decision, ordering the Electoral Commission to revise the electoral register accordingly.

The magistrate also instructed the police commissioner to investigate officials of government entities whose actions led an elector to make false declarations. Also, the police should probe the voter in question for perjury and making a false declaration.

The cases before the court are to correct addresses. However, one cannot help suspecting the beneficiaries may well have been promised social housing and now, speedy processing if they vote Labour, a corrupt practice in terms of the General Election Act.

Still, judging by the statements by the prime minister and the housing minister, we should not hold our breath as we wait to see whether any further action will be taken and against who.

Roderick Galdes – two thirds of the beneficiaries come from his electoral district – argues this cannot be gerrymandering, as the Nationalist Party charged, because it would make no difference in European and local elections. Strangely, he insists people “are living there”. The court found no residents.

His boss, Abela, accuses the Nationalist Party of “persecuting” residents of the social housing block and goes on to speak of giving “dignity through affordable housing”.

The court finds clear abuse and even possible criminal responsibility by those running government entities and the best Abela can do is speak of political persecution by the opposition.

It is his duty as prime minister to ensure the laws and regulations in place are respected in both letter and spirit. However, what is first and foremost to him is not the national good but his party’s fortunes.

Can he stoop any lower?