In Memoriam

PALMIER – ALBERT. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his death. Remembered with love and forever in our hearts and prayers. Lorraine, George, Kevin and Rose. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

