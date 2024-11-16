Why atheism prevails

Atheism, as widespread as it is today, is a modern and predominantly Western phenomenon. All civilisations, even ancient ones, had some sort of belief in the Divine. Today, in Africa and Asia faith in the Transcendent remains strong.

Why is it that in the developed world, where well-being is more extensive than ever before, atheism is so prevalent? There are multiple answers to this question.

However, one fact cannot be disputed. Banning God and His eternal laws has not rendered our societies happier, more fulfilled and at peace with oneself and others.

Why is it that many young people, who today have so much more than earlier generations ever had, are so mentally broken and frustrated, often turning to drugs and sex to fill their emptiness?

This is where the chasm between atheist and believer reveals itself. The latter, amid trials and tribulations, turns to God, who provides solace and answers. The non-believer, on the other hand, can certainly offer some valid answers to the problems that beset society. However, he will never be able to furnish answers to the most profound questions that hound mankind.

Fumbling in the darkness, he does not know where he comes from, why he is here and, most importantly, where he is going. He sometimes consoles himself with the thought that those who believe do so in order to find comfort when difficulties arise.

It is indeed true that when tribulations occur, holding on to one’s faith is everything. Yet, it should be remembered that Christians have endured immense sufferings to remain faithful to the gospel and do so even today.

In some countries death can be their lot and, in Western countries, derision and marginalisation often awaits them. However, they firmly believe that Christ’s words – “The world will make you suffer. But be brave! I have overcome the world” John 16-33 - will never be wanting.

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar

Oncology Centre resources

The Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Just read the article ‘An Oncology Centre of excellence for cancer care’ (November 10).

I would like to applaud and thank all personnel, especially health specialists, who go out of their way to give a humane and professional service to their patients.

“Thank you” is insufficient to express my gratitude.

May I make a heartfelt appeal to the administrators to beef up the supporting services, which, I suspect, are under-resourced to enable them to carry out their mission to the full.

Joseph Croker – Balzan