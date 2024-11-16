The launch of the ‘Vision for Malta – Kwalità Malta 2050’ by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, announced to the social partners at a special MCESD meeting, opens a new chapter in our nation’s future.

As emphasised by the minister, this is not a vision for the government but for the entire nation, requiring the participation of all social partners, including the opposition. The GWU is proud of having been at the forefront of proposing a vision and a holistic strategic plan for Malta for the first time back in 2008.

We must now take stock of Malta’s current situation, the achievements and challenges we are currently facing to articulate them in a mission statement. A holistic strategic plan will then map out the necessary transformation, with milestones of what needs to be done for the necessary transformation to take place and make Malta’s quality of life among the best in Europe and beyond. In other words, achieving our vision – ‘Kwalità Malta’ by 2050.

It will take discipline, commitment, perseverance and continuity. This is exactly why all the social partners, including the opposition, must be consulted.

This is the only way for this vision to move forward: consultation is the natural ingredient for success and it guarantees that the government, social partners and the opposition alike take ownership of this vision. It guarantees continuity if a change in government takes place sometime in the future.

Once there is broad agreement on the holistic strategic plan, key performance indicators (KPIs) will need to be set out for government ministries, which will then be cascaded to government departments, public entities as well as, perhaps, social partners.

These KPIs will feature in the business plans of every public entity, government department or regulator, possibly even in the businesses and NGOs’ business plans.

This vision and the holistic strategic plan must take centre stage, with the national budget becoming the annual tool by which the necessary financial resources for the implementation of these KPIs will be set out for that year.

It is indeed a very interesting time for our country, and the government, the opposition and all social partners should make it their mission to ensure that we start the process with the cooperation of all. No stone should be left unturned to make this process a success for our children and grandchildren.

We cannot let partisan politics hamper this process as the clock of so many challenges, including that of climate change, keeps ticking.

Victor Carachi is president of the General Workers’ Union.