BRIFFA. On Septem­ber 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, Prof. CHARLES BRIFFA, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and never forgotten by his wife Angela, his son Dunstan and his partner Leanne and his daughter Erika, grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Sean and Amy, his sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 27, at the Holy Family parish church, Iklin, at 2.30pm followed by interment at Żejtun (San Girgor) cemetery in the family grave. Always loved and remembered in our hearts. Donations instead of flowers to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On September 23, DORIS, née Manché, from Swieqi, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband William, her children Sandra and her husband Charles, Christian and his wife Rachel, her grandchildren Nick, Emma, Sebastian, Alexander and Maya, her brother Lawrence Manché and his wife Monica, sister-in law Mary Manché, in-laws, nephews and nieces and her carer Florita. A mass to celebrate her life will be held today, Wednesday, September 25 at 9.30am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Treasured memories of our dearest father ANTHONY on the 26th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with love and gratitude by his children Sister Maronna, Tonio, Karol and Anne, John and Marisa, Marie, widow of Adrian, Sandra and Akram and Joanna. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Please remember him in your prayers.

GRIMA – MARYANNE. Treasured memories of a dear mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her children, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA ROSA – STEPHEN. Remembering, today and every day, a truly special friend. We will never forget the moments we shared with Steve. His memory lives on in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Joelle and Henry, Linda and Joseph, and their families.

LEEKS. In ever loving memory of WILLIAM who died under tragic circumstances 54 years ago today. Gone but never forgotten by his brother Franklin.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of my beloved parents RONALD and MARYANN on the 39th anniversary of their tragic death in France. Sadly missed and never forgotten by their daughter Nadya, son-in-law Vincent and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIZZUTO – RONALD V. and MARYANNE. Being the 39th anniversary of their tragic death. Fondly remembered by their son Arthur, his wife Elaine and their grandsons Matthew and Andrew. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

