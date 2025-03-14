The appeals tribunal upheld the Planning Authority's decision not to allow the reopening of a fuel station along the Sliema front.

On Tuesday, the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal ruled that the fuel station application on Tower Road went against the PA's policy, which encourages the relocation of fuel stations from urban areas.

They also ruled that the application would increase traffic, adding that potential noise, emissions, and congestion were valid grounds for refusal.

The station owner, Michael Attard Services Ltd, argued that he was not applying to open a new fuel station but to "upgrade" an existing one.

The company also said that Transport Malta had no objection to the application and that there was no traffic study to support the claim that traffic would increase.

The EPRT said the operator failed to prove that the station had been in constant use over the years and, therefore, did not consider the application to be for an "existing fuel station."

They also concluded that despite TM’s lack of objection, they could still rule that an operating fuel station would lead to increased traffic.

The application to reopen the station was met with strong opposition from residents, activist groups, and politicians, including PN MP Albert Buttigieg.

Objectors argued that the fuel station, which lies between the Plaza Hotel and Carlton Hotel, was extremely close to established residential, tourism, and entertainment areas, making it incompatible with its surroundings.

Residents also complained about the "unjustified" loss of valuable parking in the busy area.

They also voiced safety concerns, pointing to the densely populated nature of the area.

Originally, the case officer recommended approval of the application after no objections were made by the Environment and Resources Authority, Transport Malta, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS), and Enemalta, among others.

However, in February last year, the Development Control Commission decided not to approve the application anyway