Last week, we came together to honour the life of Mgr Victor Grech, a remarkable visionary whose dedication and compassion transformed the fight against drug abuse and brought awareness to many forms of social and material poverty.

I had the privilege of working closely with Mgr Grech, affectionately known as Dun Victor, during my time at Caritas bet­ween 2006 and 2018. His strong presence and profound influence have left an indelible mark on who I am today.

Dun Victor was undoubtedly an exceptional communicator. His meticulous choice of words, timing and context, combined with his persona, ensured his well-articulated thoughts, especially in the social sphere, resonated far and wide. He was never afraid to interrupt moments of celebration with stark, thought-provoking messages about the harsh realities society faced.

One of the lesser-known qualities that defined Dun Victor was his deep commitment to reading and studying. The library at his home in Swieqi stood as a testament to his passion for social sciences. Among the many pieces of wise advice he shared with me, one that stands out is: “Talk less and read more.”

Dun Victor accomplished many remarkable successes throughout his distinguished life. I will always hold dear the memory of our collaborative effort in 2012 to publish the first ‘Minimum Budget for a Decent Living’. Dun Victor was adamant that we should not only present the findings of our research but also make bold recommendations − particularly emphasising the urgent need to raise the minimum wage, which had been stagnant for far too long.

I was truly astounded when Dun Victor asked me to take over the leadership of Caritas at the young age of 33. Although I had been with Caritas for eight years, stepping into the shoes of such a legendary figure seemed like an overwhelming challenge. I was anxious, especially since it would have been entirely reasonable to assume that he might want to maintain some influence from behind the scenes.

He reassured me this would not have been the case in his usual unique and assertive manner, by purposefully not giving me a formal handover. This allowed me to independently find my feet in the job and chart my own course. Dun Victor patiently took a step back, offering steadfast support for my decisions − even when he didn’t always agree with them.

Few are aware that Dun Victor was highly distinguished on both national and international stages, most notably as one of the founding fathers of Caritas Europa and as a board member of Caritas Internationalis. His exceptional leadership inspired those around him, driving their passion and helping to shape Caritas into the respected institution it is today. Dun Victor was a firm believer in the importance of volunteering for a social cause.

The key to Caritas’ success lay in his ability to create a structure that blended the right mix of professional staff, former drug users (in the rehab sphere), and volunteers, each playing a crucial role in the organisation’s mission.

In my eyes, Dun Victor will always be remembered as a man who never shied away from speaking plainly about social disparities that are often overlooked or ignored. He brought to light the suffering of those grappling with drug abuse, loneliness, usury, material deprivation, poverty and homelessness. It’s no surprise that he once proclaimed his life was threatened, as he fearlessly challenged the status quo and shed light on the harshest truths.

While we remember the life and achievements of Mgr Victor Grech, let’s also keep in mind the causes he fought for during his life and spare some thought for those who, in Dun Victor’s words, are “on the periphery” of our society.

Leonid McKay