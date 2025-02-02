Last week, we said goodbye to Victor Mangion, a lifelong friend and loyal companion, a man whose quick laughter and playful spirit were matched by his kind and gentlemanly nature. A devoted family man, an excellent father and grandfather who found joy in the little things, with wit and humour in his heart, always ready with a clever remark or a joke to lighten the mood.

His presence spoke volumes. We always looked forward to our weekly card games, where Victor, accompanied by his beloved wife Josette, displayed their deep and beautiful connection. Josette, his constant source of peace and calm, gracefully balanced Victor’s lively energy with warmth and love.

Victor’s absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, and his memory will forever remind us to laugh, to cherish those we love, and to find joy in life’s simplest moments.

Rest in peace, dear Victor. You are deeply missed, but you will never be forgotten.