Gozo’s artisan market, Fresh Finds, returns this month for its fourth edition.

The event offers visitors the opportunity to browse high-quality goods produced locally while engaging directly with the artisans to learn about their inspiration, ideas and ethos.

Fresh Finds is a seasonal arts and artisan event established to showcase the handmade crafts and produce of local independent makers, artists, designers and farmers.

This autumn-themed evening market will feature a diverse array of products, from organic herbal remedies crafted with ingredients from Petra’s Secret Garden in Qala to hot sauces and preserves curated by Joel of Ferment Island, who has a passion for sourcing and using Gozo’s local ingredients.

Joining Petra and Joel are Katia Muscat, who will be exhibiting ceremonial-grade cacao, and fellow artisan Mica, who will present her handmade paper exploring local folklore, mythology, and Malta’s iconic megalithic goddesses.

Visitors can also enjoy live hairdressing demonstrations or relax and take in the atmosphere while listening to music and savouring freshly prepared dishes of meats and vegetables by Bradley Borg of Maxtar Street Food.

All this, plus much more, awaits under the twinkling lights of Nadur square. This family-friendly event offers something for everyone. Each artisan will provide insight into their creative journey, sharing their stories, labours of love and lessons learned along the way.

“We’re eager for the market to bring together the island’s rich history and enchanting landscapes with its vibrant traditions, creative and entrepreneurial spirit, and a vision of a sustainable future,” Michelle Bartolo, the founder of Fresh Finds, says.

“We’re delighted that Nadur council is kindly hosting the event in the village square, making it accessible to both locals and tourists alike.”

Fresh Finds – Gozo Mercato was founded in 2023 to position the island as a supporter of handmade products, local entrepreneurs, artists and crafters.

It aims to promote Gozo as an optimal venue for creativity, healthy locally made and grown produce. Through its support for Gozo’s creative community and local farmers, via this quarterly community event introducing visitors to the work of skilled artisans, Fresh Finds promotes shopping locally and eating healthily to Gozo residents and visitors alike.

Fresh Finds – artisan market autumn edition is taking place on September 15 at Nadur square, from 6 to 11pm. For more information, contact Michelle Bartolo on 9967 0432/freshfindsmercato @gmail.com.