The Eden Leisure Group’s Holiday Inn Express has been awarded the esteemed Green Key certification, an internationally recognised eco-label awarded to hotels that meet stringent criteria in water conservation, energy efficiency, waste management and environmental awareness.

The certification is independently verified through regular on-site audits, ensuring that certified establishments uphold the highest standards of sustainable business practices.

“This is a great step for us! After the InterContinental Malta, Holiday Inn Express is our second hotel to achieve this prestigious certification,” said Kate De Cesare, chief sustainability officer of Eden Leisure Group.

“This achievement continues to reaffirm our commitment to sustainability.”

With Holiday Inn Express now joining the ranks of Green Key-certified properties, Eden Leisure Group further solidifies its position as one of the leaders in sustainable hospitality on the island. The group said it remains dedicated to setting new standards in sustainability and investing in initiatives that contribute to a more environmentally responsible tourism sector.

For more information about the Eden Leisure Group and its commitment to sustainability, click here.