Maltese athlete Jared Micallef made his return to track racing after competing in last weekend’s Queensland Athletics Championships in Brisbane.

Micallef took part in the 1500m event, clocking 3:49.03 as he finished second in the 17-man race.

This was his first competitive appearance having been sidelined with a long-term injury sustained during last June’s GSSE in Malta.

