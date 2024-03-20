Ħondoq ir-Rummien, near Qala in Gozo, has been formally designated as a Special Area of Conservation by the Environment Authority.

Qortin ta’ Ispou, il-Ġebla tal-Ħnejja and Ġebla tal-Fessej also in Gozo, were also granted protection.

The energy and Environment ministry said the formal designation by ERA meant that the government had sealed environmental protection for Ħondoq ir-Rummien. Il-Qortin ta’ Isopu, il-Ġebla tal-Ħnejja and l-Ġebla tal-Fessej will enjoy the same environmental protection due to their natural and geological attributes.

In Malta, Xrobb l-Għaġin will also be declared a Special Conservation Area.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, together ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca and Qala Mayor Paul Buttiġieġ visited Ħondoq on Wednesday.

"We are giving Hondoq among the highest levels of environmental protection offered by our country's environmental laws. The government is legally and officially recognizing the natural importance of this area by protecting the area home to rich biodiversity and protected species, such as the locusts and mature olive trees," Dalli said in a statement.

She explained that this level of protection meant that activities in this area were subject to more rigorous screening and environmental studies than other sites located in outside development zones (ODZ).

"In total we are adding another 850,000 square meters to the country’s list of protected land - the size of 120 football grounds, a little bigger than the size of Valletta. This means that, in total, around 30% of the land in our country is protected under various environmental regulations," the minister added.

ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca said that a conservation plan would now be drawn up for each of the sites.

The decision to offer the highest protection for Hondoq ir-Rummien comes months after an appeals court confirmed a decision by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal to turn down an application for the building of a complex including a hotel, yacht marina and a tourist village on the site.

Gozo Prestige Hotels had also wanted to develop 25 villas, 60 apartments and 200 multi-owner properties.

Last September the Planning Authority said it had started the process of amending planning policies within the 2006 local plan for Gozo to prohibit any form of development within Ħondoq ir-Rummien. The Authority said it was proposing that the site would only be used for afforestation.