Bank of Valletta has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Foundation for Human Resource Development (FHRD) HR Quality Mark, a recognition of excellence in human resources management. The award was presented to Ray Debattista, the bank’s Chief People and Culture Officer, during the FHRD Annual Conference, attended by 650 HR professionals from across Malta and Gozo.

The FHRD HR Quality Mark highlights the professionalism, competence, and contribution of the HR function within organisations. This achievement reflects the Bank’s commitment to being an Employer of Choice through its strategic approach to leadership development, employee engagement, and overall well-being. In this respect, the Bank’s HR practices were evaluated based on six key pillars, namely strategy, talent, engagement, career, efficiency, and relations.

Over the past months, the bank has been implementing a number of initiatives focusing on fostering a culture of continuous learning, supporting self-development, and prioritising employee physical and mental health. The Bank's efforts also include initiatives on building strong leadership, enhancing talent management, and offering financial security through a voluntary occupational pension scheme, to which the bank matches the annual contribution of every employee up to €2,400 annually.

“Receiving the FHRD HR Quality Mark is a significant milestone for us,” said Debattista. “It is a testament to our dedication to creating a positive and thriving environment where our employees can grow, develop, and achieve their full potential. This recognition reinforces our commitment to setting the standard for excellence in human resources, and we will continue to innovate and lead in building a workplace that supports and empowers our people.”

“We are pleased to recognize Bank of Valletta with the FHRD HR Quality Mark. Their comprehensive approach to enhancing employee engagement, development, and inclusivity stood out during the evaluation process, and they serve as an example of best practices in HR management,” remarked Noel Debono, president of FHRD.