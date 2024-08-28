Ten architects and ten lawyers hired by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) are to provide free professional assistance to people impacted by construction.

The professional service launched on Wednesday was a pledge made by Prime Minister Robert Abela earlier this year, in the wake of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

BCA CEO Roderick Bonnici said the new service complements the construction helpline 138, also set up following Sofia's death.

Both services aim to help those negatively impacted by construction work, and will ensure citizens get both legal and technical assistance free of charge, he said.

BCA CEO Roderick Bonnici provided details on the new service. Credit: Jonathan Borg

How to use the free advice service

Bonnici provided a step-by-step explanation for those who need assistance.

The individual must first call the helpline, where a representative will take down the details of their case.

They will then determine whether the case is of a legal or technical nature.

A meeting will be held between the individual requesting the service and the professional assigned to their case, so the individual fully understands their rights and to clarify what the development impacting them entails.

What services will be provided?

An architect will provide individuals with their legal rights and relevant details on the proposed work which is impacting them.

The architect will also explain the construction method the proposed work will involve and the risks and precautions the construction site will have.

If the third party does not agree with the proposed procedure of the development impacting them, the relevant points will be listed by the architect on behalf of the third party and they will inform the BCA.

The BCA will contact the architect responsible for the proposed development and share the citizen's concerns. The citizen will also be put in direct contact with the developer through the architect.

If a person's property is damaged due to neighbouring construction work, the assigned BCA architect will draft a report on the damages and send it to the developer. The report will include pictures of the damages and the estimated cost amounts of the damages.

The developer can accept or refuse the report.

If they approve, a private agreement will be drawn up on when and how damages will be fixed. If they refuse, BCA will be a mediator between the two parties to seek a compromise.

In the case there is an agreement between the two parties and the developer fails to keep his word, a lawyer will be assigned to notify the legal repercussions the individual impacted can obtain.

The BCA can also involve other professionals, such as engineers, when necessary.

Speaking during the press conference, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the health and safety of the people is "non-negotiable" and the service aims to help and safeguard people who are impacted by construction work.

He said the ministry and BCA have had meetings with numerous people who have suffered from situations where their property was damaged due to construction work.

He said such people, 'the weaker party' in this situation, but be provided with all the necessary assistance, to not only understand the construction works happening next door to them, but to also have their rights protected.

He also announced that by the end of last week, the 138 helpline received 1,600 calls- an average of 80 per day.

He said around 1,200 of the calls were related to reports or questions linked to the construction industry.