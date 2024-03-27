The parish community of St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate church, Valletta, will be celebrating the Easter Triduum solemn liturgy as follows.

On Maundy Thursday, mass will be said at 6.30pm. An adoration animated by the members of the Sodalità dell’Agonia and members of the Kenosis Foundation will start after the translation of the Blessed Sacrament to thealtar ofrepose. The church will remain open until 11pm.

On Good Friday, at 9am, the Office of the Readings and Lauds will be recited by the reverend canons of the collegiate chapter and the parishioners present. The liturgical celebration of the Passion of the Lord will start at 3pm.

On Saturday, the Easter Vigil will be celebrated at 8pm.

The community welcomes all those who wish to participate in these most solemn cele­brations of the Catholic liturgical calendar.