Bernard Grech has called on Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna to resign as they face criminal charges of fraud, misappropriation, and fraudulent gain.

The PN leader also called for Robert Abela to revoke Fearne’s nomination as the next EU Commissioner to replace Helena Dalli.

Speaking during a news conference on Wednesday, Grech said if Fearne and Scicluna do not resign, the prime minister should remove them from their posts "immediately".

“The longer you (Abela) hold back from doing this, as every hour passes, it means that you are against Malta, and you show that you are choosing your interests over the people’s. We will not tolerate this; the people will not tolerate this.”

Fearne, Scicluna, three top civil servants and nine others are to face criminal charges in connection with the hospitals’ deal, Times of Malta revealed on Tuesday.

Fearne served as parliamentary secretary for health when the Vitals hospital deal was signed, and Scicluna was finance minister at the time. Nationalist MEP David Casa has already called on Scicluna to resign from his post.

During a news conference on Monday, before the charges were made public, Abela said it was too early to consider the resignations of Fearne, Scicluna or other public officials.

Echoing his call for all public officers accused in the Vitals case to resign, Grech also called for the Economy Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi to resign from his position.

Mizzi also faces criminal charges in relation to the hospitals deal.

Grech once again called for the Attorney General to publish the inquiry report in its entirety. He said the PN ia ready to take further legal action if the report is not published.

"In the coming days, the PN will be announcing more steps to ensure justice is served and the people will have their interests safeguarded from a prime minister whose biggest interest is saving his own reputation."