Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech promised on Sunday that his party would push for a ministry solely dedicated to sports and also called for more sports facilities.

“Sports cannot remain something secondary to something else,” he said as he met representatives from different sports disciplines at the Mediterranean College of Sports in Birkirkara.

He stressed that sports should be an integral part of the national curriculum, as it instils discipline and motivates individuals to strive for self-improvement.

Grech also proposed removing taxes on part-time work related to sports, as well as having the government cover 20% of travel expenses for athletes.

When discussing specific sports, he highlighted the need for more facilities for boċċi players and called for the construction of a velodrome to support cycling enthusiasts.

Overall, Grech said that all sports associations should have access to their own facilities.

He urged for greater investment in both people and infrastructure to ensure that sports receive the attention they deserve.

“Investing in sports is investing in everyone's quality of life. It’s just as vital as investing in healthcare,” he stated.

He concluded by advocating for a new economic model that would enhance quality of life and allow people more time to engage in recreational activities like sports.