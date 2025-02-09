Three men were slapped with suspended jail sentences on Sunday after they admitted involvement in a Paceville fight that left three police officers slightly injured.

Brothers Denzil Bartolo, 27, Dalton Bartolo 28, and Yurgen Grech, 25, were arrested after the fight on Triq Dragonara at 4.30am on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the men holding glass bottles. Despite trying to calm the situation, three police officers suffered slight injuries. They had to taser Grech after he smashed a glass bottle.

The three were arraigned before Magistrate Jean Paul Grech on Sunday and charged with resisting arrest, threatening and causing slight injuries to police officers. They were also charged with breaking the peace and using obscene language in public.

Dalton Bartolo was also charged with cocaine possession.

All three pleaded guilty.

The defence lawyers asked the court not to impose an effective prison term but a suspended one due to the accused’s cooperation during investigations and their early guilty plea. Both the inspector and parte civile lawyer agreed with these submissions.

They were sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for four years and fined €4000 each.

Dalton Bartolo was also ordered to pay an additional sum of €130 to a police officer.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb appeared for the three accused. Lawyers Herman Mula and Silvan Pulis appeared as parte civile.