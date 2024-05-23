Dominican Frair, Author, and Military Chaplain

Henry was born in Kalkara, the son of Joseph Born and Louisa née Schembri. He studied at the Christian Brothers’ school and the Lyceum. In 1926 he joined the Dominican Order and was given the name of Wistin. He studied philosophy and theology at St Thomas Aquinas College, Rabat and was ordained priest on 15 August 1933. Although he had an uncommon intelligence, he could not continue his studies because of a health problem. However, he obtained a PhD. by correspondence in 1965.

Born is one of Malta’s outstanding writers of plays for stage and radio. About 1,200 episodes of his serials were broadcast on Rediffusion, including such unforgettable ones as Il-Familja Maltija, Wara l-Ħitan tas-Sejjieħ, and Spiru Cefai wara l-Gwerra. Born had an exceptional skill of weaving some useful point or another in each of the episodes so that he could teach while entertaining. He was also prolific in writing plays for the stage, the result of his fertile and productive mind. Born directed his own plays at the De Porres Hall in Sliema, which he was instrumental in having built and of which he was nominated director.

Born also wrote many articles in local newspapers and journals. His manuscript on ‘Sense of Humour’ was left unpublished at the time of his death. As a novelist, Born opens his inner eye to social themes and the intricate behaviour of the human soul that manifests both base and noble sentiments and motives. In his able hands the novel becomes an architecture of character and action but he includes moralistic overtones because it was his avowed purpose to teach and instil good values through literature. His novels contain a realistic attitude expressed in natural-sounding language.

Born also edited the periodical The Maltese Rosary, taught at St Edward’s and St Albert the Great Colleges, and was rector of the preparatory classes of St Albert the Great College.

Born also did not neglect his religious calling as a preacher. This aspect of his activity was especially noticeable during World War II when he showed great bravery in his work as military chaplain, a position he retained after the war. His popularity as a preacher was the result of his ability to make his point with original ideas. For this contribution, the Dominican Province bestowed on him the title of preacher general.

On 5 March 1999, the Kalkara Primary C School in St Philomena Street was named Patri Wistin Born in his honour.

