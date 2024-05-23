A dedicated courtroom will serve as a public gallery for next week's arraignments of those charged in connection with the "fraudulent" hospitals deal.

Among those being arraigned is former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who will appear in court on Tuesday. His former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former health minister Konrad Mizzi will also appear in court the same day.

Others including former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank of Malta Governor Edward Scicluna will appear on Wednesday.

In addition to special arrangements being made inside the building, outside court will feature a cordoned-off area dedicated to the press.

A considerable police presence is expected on both days, Times of Malta understands.

The arraignments will be heard in Hall 22 - the largest courtroom - with the balcony normally available to the public instead reserved for the press and family members of the accused.

The area downstairs will be reserved for defendants, prosecution, defence and court staff, with court proceedings being live-streamed to a separate courtroom serving as a public gallery.

Muscat is among a group charged with major crimes including money laundering, corruption and bribery, while others, including Fearne, will face lesser charges of fraud and misappropriation.

Next week's arraignments mark a watershed moment in court action that has been ongoing for years - and has proven to be a charged political issue.

The case has become a rallying cry for the Nationalists, thrusting former Opposition leader Adrian Delia into the spotlight alongside Bernard Grech and leading to large protests outside Parliament last week.

Meanwhile, the arraignment of their former leader has done little to dampen Labourite spirits, instead acting as a lightning rod to the party's grassroots and mobilising a charge of support for the leader who delivered landslide victories in 2013 and 2017.

On Tuesday, close associates of Muscat called a 'solidarity meeting' outside the law courts when the former Prime Minister is arraigned next week.

Announcing the show of support, broadcaster Emanuel Cuschieri called for those in attendance to act calmly and in a civilised manner.

And while the Labour party has not yet declared its official position on the meeting, considering the strong reactions Muscat has provoked from his supporters in the past, attendance to the event could be high.

This, along with the high-profile nature of the case and the numbers of accused and their families - in addition to members of the press and lawyers for both parties - suggests court will be a hub of activity next week.