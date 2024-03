Birkirkara ended their Assikura Women’s League winning campaign on a positive note after beating Hibernians with a trio of second-half goals.

Youngster Sara Saliba scored the first goal for Jose Borg’s side while Marta Grosso scored another, while Hibernians scored an own goal as well.

The Italian midfielder finished Birkirkara’s best scorer with 17 goals.

More details on SportsDesk.