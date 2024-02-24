Birkirkara maintained their charge towards qualification to European football this summer when they eased past relegation strugglers Mosta at the National Stadium on Saturday.

It was a clinical performance from the Stripes who all but wrapped up the points inside the first 24 minutes of the match as excellent goals from Andrei Ciolacu and Andrea Zammit put them on their way to an impressive victory.

Jose Borg’s team have now moved up to fourth place in the standings, two clear of Marsaxlokk, who, however, face Valletta on Sunday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...