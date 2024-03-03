A number of cards and stamps related to the Lent and Easter celebrations are now being exhibited on Level -1 at Il- Ħaġar museum in Victoria by the Gozo Philatelic Society, in conjunction with the Easter in Gozo initiative by the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.

Postcards from the early 20th century feature classical paintings of Christ’s passion, as well as other aspects of Lent and Easter festivities. Stamps with these themes include issuers such as the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and the Caribbean islands. A range of philatelic covers from Gozo also form part of this interesting collection.

Those interested can also pick up copies of the full-colour Gozo Philatelic Society periodical whose content is not limited to just stamps.

Currently on show at the museum are other varied temporary exhibits. These include a collective art exhibition, entitled Unknown Prescription, by Mario Abela, Charles Balzan and Justin Falzon, the documentary exhibit extracted from the Joseph Vella Music Archive featuring 12 woodwind compositions, and handcrafted miniature statuettes (pasturi style) representing a traditional Good Friday procession.

Il-Ħaġar Museum is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Admission is free.