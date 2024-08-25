BOV Asset Management (BOVAM) hosted a seminar for bank representatives showcasing its latest developments, milestones achieved and its strategic outlook. Key company figures shared insights into BOVAM’s growth trajectory and future plans.

Mark Agius, who heads the function, reflected on BOVAM’s journey so far.

“From our beginnings as Valletta Fund Management in 1995 to our rebranding in 2016, BOVAM has continually evolved to position itself at the forefront of the local investment landscape,” he said.

Listing the key milestones to date, Agius said that achieving €1 billion in assets under management in 2019 and launching their Capital Guaranteed products in 2023 were merely a few of BOVAM’s milestones.

“It’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence as we continue to push for continued success in the ever-evolving and challenging local financial environment,” he noted.

Comprehensive market analysis

During the seminar, the BOVAM Portfolio Management team discussed the current state of local and global markets, focusing on several key areas. Recent trends in foreign equities were put under the spotlight, highlighting both the opportunities and risks in developed and emerging markets, with a particular focus on market volatility due to the potential impact of geopolitical events, and how BOVAM is positioning its funds to maximise returns while mitigating risks.

Further insight into the fixed-income landscape showed how interest rate movements and inflationary pressures are affecting the bond markets, illustrating how BOVAM’s fixed-income funds are navigating the current low-yield environment and focusing on selective opportunities in corporate and sovereign bonds.

The Portfolio Management team also reviewed BOVAM’s multi-asset strategies, examining how diversified portfolios are being managed to balance growth and stability. The team highlighted their approach to asset allocation, which is designed to adapt to evolving market conditions and client needs.

Staff engagement

One of the key initiatives aimed at ensuring the engagement of seminar participants in the challenging and complex world of investments was a creative and educational quiz.

This was designed to refresh knowledge about BOVAM funds, using interaction and audience-participation techniques to entice curiosity and disseminate knowledge.

The winning team received gift vouchers as a reward.

Forward-looking outlook

The seminar put forward expectations for the remaining part of the year and for 2025. The importance of agility in portfolio management to respond to both anticipated and unforeseen market changes was highlighted.

Geoffrey Ghigo, head of Personal Channels, reflected on the event’s success.

“This event is a clear example of BOVAM’s unwavering commitment to both our clients and BOV representatives across all BOV Group touch points. We believe in investing in our people as much as we do in our products and services, thereby ensuring that we remain at the forefront of this competitive industry,” he said.