There is a need for a considerate and ethical approach to artificial intelligence development that prioritises human dignity over technological advancement. This was the overarching message made by speakers from around the globe who participated in the annual conference organised last June by the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation at the Vatican on the theme ‘Generative Artificial Intelligence and the Technocratic Paradigm’.

The foundation was established by St Pope John Paul II in 1993 to promote the study and diffusion of Catholic social teaching by means of dialogue with society, particularly business and finance. The annual conference is the highlight of the foundation’s activities during the year and it is attended by delegates from all over the world, including Malta.

One of the speakers was Rev. Fr Paolo Benanti, the recently appointed president of the Vatican Commission on AI for Information. This is a new appointment that acknowledges the Vatican’s concern over AI and its contribution to humanity. Benanti, who is also professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome, spoke about the critical intersection of technology and human development. Human dignity and the common good are to be given priority over technological development, the same as respect for human dignity and development takes precedence over economic growth.

In his address, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, referred to the reflections on technology made by the theologian Romano Guardini, who foresaw how the combination of technology and power would lead to further complexity in ethical questions. Humans today find themselves in the position of being both the subject of technological innovation and the object of its unpredictable consequences. “He has power over things, but not yet over his own power,” he said.

Parolin emphasised the need for an interdisciplinary approach to understand both the opportunities and risks arising from AI. Concerns include growth in inequalities and the consolidation of power in the hands of a few technological companies.

Technological development that does not lead to an improvement in the quality of life of the entire human race cannot be considered real progress - Pope Francis

This creates the need for retraining programmes to assist employees displaced by AI to find new jobs, besides a careful consideration of security and privacy to protect individual rights and social stability. Parolin spoke also of the impact AI development has on energy and water consumption, that conflicts with the efforts being made in applying new energy sources. Pope Francis’s message at the end of the conference reflected the Church’s commitment to a just and humane society that can only happen by integrating ethics with technological, entrepreneurial and financial advancements.

This message followed others he made during the year on AI, when in his address at the G7 summit in the beginning of June he spoke of the importance of human-centred decision-making in technological innovation.

In his World Day for Peace address in January, the pope said “a technological development that does not lead to an improvement in the quality of life of the entire human race cannot be considered real progress”.

The pope warned that we need a cultural shift in research and innovation that prioritises ethics, culture and spirituality. The human person has wisdom, but should we call “intelligent” something that, in fact, it is not?

Francis ended his address by challenging us: “Let us ask ourselves if ‘intelligent’ is the improper use of this word… or are we already surrendering to technocratic power?”

