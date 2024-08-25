Anthony Galea was born in Żabbar on August 16, 1924, to Michael and Elizabeth née Theobald. As a boy, he attended the local primary school, and later, St John Baptist de La Salle Dockyard School in Cospicua.

Anthony Galea at the age of two. Anthony on the day of his First Holy Communion. Anthony (third from left) with his mother Elizabeth, father Michael, and siblings (from left): Arthur, Connie, Ġemma, Rose, and Evelyn seated on a cushion.

Encouraged to follow in the footsteps of St John Baptist de La Salle, in May 1939, together with another 11 aspirants, he left Malta and travelled to the juniorate at Avignon, France.

Following the outbreak of war in September 1939, eight of the original 12 Maltese students, fearing they would be separated from their families, dropped out of the course and returned home. Anthony stayed and was given the religious name of Tiburce Marie, but when he eventually returned to Malta in 1945, he started being called Edward.

Anthony at the Juniorate at Avignon, France, during 1939-1940.

Meanwhile, in 1940, he started his novitiate at Pibrac, near Toulouse. In 1942, he moved to St-Maurice-l’Exile and was given a special ID card allowing him restricted movement.

Since the Nazi discovered that he, and other Maltese Brothers, had British passports, a Nazi officer, accompanied by soldiers, called at St-Maurice-l’Exile to ask about the Maltese Brothers. They were received by the Brother director, Frère Vital, who, sensing danger, told them that the Maltese were no longer there.

It was decided there and then that the Maltese should leave the place. Edward headed to the Immaculate Conception boarding school in Bezier. There he was given an elementary class for his first teaching practice.

At the end of August 1944, since much of France had been liberated, he returned to St-Maurice-l’Exil to finish his studies. Eight months later, the war was over and their superiors decided to send the Brothers back home.

Bro. Edward (right) with Superior General Bro. Robert Schieler, FSC, at De La Salle College on November 14, 2017.

Since then, Brother Edward has been teaching and helping in the administration at De La Salle College, Vittoriosa, for over 70 years. He was director from 1963 to 1968), sub-director from 1968 to 1971, director from 1971 to 1974, and teacher between 1974 and 1975.

After a renewal session in 1975-1976 in Sangre, he was again appointed director from 1976 to 1978, deputy head of the junior school from 1978 to 1980, sub-director from 1980 to 1983, sixth-year master from 1980 to 1985, and director of novices from 1986 to 1990.

In 1990, Bro Edward was head of the junior school. He performed all administrative work in a truly Lasallian fashion and, to those who came across in his daily life, he demonstrated that leadership is service. He was not adverse at going the extra mile and was always compassionate in the way he tackled daily issues. He led by example – if he wanted students to pick up papers or plastic bottles from the school grounds, he did it himself and the students followed suit.

Always present in all activities during the school day and after school hours, his face lit up at the antics of the young students, although he was firm but fair when an admonition was needed.

During the UNESCO project week, when students brought in works of art and projects to be exhibited in the school corridors, he made sure that all work was well exhibited, and swelled up with pride at Christmas concerts, sports activities, choir activities, but mostly when surrounded with the young boys all wanting to talk to him and to get his attention.

A habit he still observes is being present to welcome staff and students, lead assemblies, and bid farewell at home time

On a daily basis, he made it a point to visit every classroom and ensured that he passed a positive comment or a word of encouragement.

In the 1990s, when technology was not as advanced as it is today, he spent many hours after school printing, sorting and stapling printouts for the students’ use; not a mean feat considering that there were more than 500 students.

He never missed parents’ meetings, staff meetings, PTA meetings or after-school activities, a practice he still follows to this day. A habit of his that he still observes is being present to welcome staff and students, lead assemblies, and bid farewell at home time.

Bro. Edward giving a religion lesson to one of the junior classes in March 2023.

The 1990s were a time of rapid changes; new technology and inclusive education were being implemented while the new junior school was being built. He tackled everything with optimism and was also open to learn new things with the enthusiasm of a child, a characteristic that was and still is infectious.

In the new millennium, when a lay head of school took over the educational running of the junior school, he took over the role of mentor. Considering that he was well into retirement age, he continued to be an extraordinary and dynamic presence in the school. He continued to teach religion, take part in school assemblies, organise prayer meetings for both students and staff, animate mass for the different year groups, attend all meetings and contribute to the running of the school.

Taking an active part in extracurricular activities, he continued to help plan, organise and be present for live-ins for students and teachers.

During break time, he can still be found facilitating midday break clubs, such as Pochoir, where he teaches young artists the technique of painting using dots and stencils. With the help of the IT teacher, he also manages to teach using the smart board and computers.

Bro. Edward teaching a young student the Pochoir technique in December 2023. Bro. Edward pictured in October 2019 showing young boys how to care for plants.

If all this were not enough, he is a member of Vittoriosa’s pastoral council and is also in charge of Signum Fidei fraternity.

The COVID pandemic resulted in him having to stay away from the school, but this did not hinder him from being an integral part of school life. He took up the challenge of having to be physically away and made use of digital technology to bring words of comfort to students, staff and parents.

Bro. Edward (right) receiving the Dean’s Award from Fr Stefan Attard, dean of the University’s Faculty of Theology, on May 17, 2024.

Instead of speaking of retirement, he says: “I shall do God’s will, namely that of promoting the Christian values of St John Baptist de La Salle as long as the Lord gives me the strength to fulfil it.” Thousands of former students can testify to his dedication to the welfare of those under his care.

On December 13, 2022, he was awarded the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika by President George Vella at the presidential palace in Valletta. And on May 17 of this year, Fr Stefan Attard, dean of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Theology, presented him with the faculty’s ‘Award in Recognition of the Promotion of Christian Education and Evangelisation’.

Brother Edward is now a centenarian whose heart remains as young as ever; following his recent 100th birthday may he be filled with all the love and happiness he has brought into the lives of the many people he has touched.