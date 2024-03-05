Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has launched a restoration scheme for Gozitan heritage, which is available to councils and administrative centres.

The scheme will permit councils or centres to identify and propose the restoration of monuments that require preservation. These include statues, niches and other historical artifacts, as well as structures and other historical sites that have a historical, architectural or artistic value.

Although this is not the first time that the scheme has been launched, it is now being widened to include alleys, the minister said.

Administered by the Eco-Gozo Directorate, the scheme will provide applicants with a maximum 85% of the expenses linked to the implementation of the project.

The scheme will cover up to €15,000 in cases where the intervention is to be carried out on niches, statues or other historical monuments. When it comes to regeneration of alleys, the allocation will go up to a maximum of €75,000.

Proposals have to be submitted by May 3. More information available here.