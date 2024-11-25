During this year’s Freshers’ Week, Bank of Valletta’s BOV Club promoted financial literacy and well-being through engaging activities and competitions, attracting record participation and enthusiasm across campuses around Malta and Gozo.

One of the highlights was the BOV Club Bike Challenge, held at the University of Malta, MCAST and Higher Secondary. Students cycled a total of 632km, meeting the campaign’s set target and leading to the donation of three bikes to St Patrick’s School. Nearly 1,051 students took part in this challenge, reinforcing the spirit of giving back while staying fit.

“This initiative encourages students to challenge themselves physically, while also supporting a philanthropic cause,” Daniel Magrin, head of marketing and product lifecycle management at Bank of Valletta, said.

He congratulated the challenge winners for their achievements and urged them “to stay physically, mentally and financially healthy”.

“We look forward to supporting you in reaching your financial goals,” Magrin added.

This year’s Freshers’ Week also saw a record number of students choosing BOV for their first bank account, also as a result of the simplified onboarding process introduced for students, thereby improving their customer experience. The bank said this reaffirms BOV’s role as the ‘bank of choice’ among young adults in Malta.

Almost 2,000 students engaged in the ‘Boss Up Your Financial Knowledge’ financial literacy quiz, with 16 winners awarded a €100 Eurosport voucher each for achieving over 80% accuracy.

BOV’s People and Culture team actively connected with students, promoting the bank’s student programmes that provide flexible and paid career experiences at MCAST, Junior College, Higher Secondary and the University of Malta. These initiatives have become a cornerstone of BOV’s strategy to build a strong talent pipeline, with many students transitioning from part-time roles to full-time positions upon graduation.

“Students have a wealth of career opportunities across various functions at BOV. We’re always on the lookout for top talent and eager students ready to make their mark and grow with us,” Ray Debattista, chief people and culture at the bank, noted.