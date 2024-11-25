A group of 14 to 17-year-olds who are in out-of-home care spent a day with the Malta Mounted Police last week.

The youths, who live in residential care due to difficult family situations, could observe the daily operations of the mounted unit, learn about horses and their care, and even interact with the animals in the stables and go for rides.

The initiative was part of an ongoing collaboration between the Malta Police Force and the Directorate for Alternative Care within the Foundation for Social Services for Children and Families (FSWS), aimed at providing young people in care with enriching and educational experiences.

Photo: Malta Police Force

Remenda Grech, Director of the Directorate for Alternative Care, explained that the “visit served as a wonderful opportunity for the youths we work with to spend a day with these magnificent animals".

"Through this experience, they learned valuable skills such as responsibility, confidence, and empathy – all essential components of their holistic development."

Photo: Malta Police Force

Sergeant David Fenech from the Mounted Police Unit added: "Today, we gave these young people the chance to get up close with the horses".

"Seeing a horse can be intimidating, so we wanted to help them feel more comfortable. We explained how to interact with the animals and even gave them the opportunity to ride. Our goal is to foster a positive interaction between humans and animals."