Bank of Valletta continues to prioritise customer service excellence through its retail network, with Managers and Team Leads across its retail network discussing ongoing improvements in service quality, accessibility, and financial guidance. BOV’s retail conferences ensure that front-line teams remain aligned with the Bank’s strategic objective to deliver a superior banking experience, making it easier for customers to manage their finances with confidence and convenience.

During the most recent retail conference, Simon Azzopardi, the Bank’s Chief Personal and Wealth Officer, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting individuals and families in achieving their financial goals, not only through its suite of products and services but also through the support and guidance offered by its people. He also emphasised the Bank’s growing investment in wealth management services, ensuring that customers have access to expert guidance in securing their financial future. By way of example, the introduction of dedicated Savings & Investment Bankers in Gozo is part of this ongoing effort to enhance customer experience across Malta and Gozo.

Head of the Bank’s Personal Banking Channels, Geoffrey Ghigo spoke about the importance of seeking and listening to customer feedback, ensuring that every interaction with customers, whether in-branch, through digital channels, or via the Bank’s Customer Service Centre, meets the highest standards. He highlighted improvements in branch operations, ATM availability, and reliability, as well as reduced waiting times in branches.

Adjustments to opening hours in selected branches are being piloted to better accommodate customer needs and preferences. Following the successful pilot that ran between November and December in Gozo and the Central Eastern Region, the Bank has recently rolled out more flexible opening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Southern Region of Malta, including Fgura, Marsaskala, Paola, Żejtun, Ħaż-Żabbar, Marsaxlokk, Cospicua and Birżebbuġa. The Bank is keeping priority cash service for the elderly to continue improving the in-branch experience. This service is available Fridays and Saturdays at main branches and Fridays at Satellite Branches. Cashiering services remain open daily from both the Main and Satellite Branches until 11:00. For further information about the Bank’s opening hours customers can visit the BOV website on www.bov.com.