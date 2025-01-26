Dingli & Dingli Law Firm has appointed Lorna Mifsud Cachia as the new managing partner of the firm with effect from January 1.

Mifsud Cachia takes over leadership of the firm from Kevin F. Dingli, who has led the firm from strength to strength from 1982 to the present. He will now assume an advisory role as a senior partner within the firm.

In handing over managerial stewardship of the firm, Dingli expressed full confidence in Mifsud Cachia’s capabilities, noting her dedication and enthusiasm.

Mifsud Cachia joined Dingli & Dingli Law Firm in 2007 as an associate in the Litigation Department and has grown through the ranks to the position of partner in the Litigation, Employment and Data Protection Law Department in 2017.

Commenting on her appointment, Mifsud Cachia said she felt honoured that her partners entrusted the firm to her leadership and she clearly stated her intention to ensure sustainable growth for the firm while putting at the forefront the firm’s purpose, values and ethos.

Mifsud Cachia acknowledges that leading a law firm in today’s day and age is challenging but she also expressed her unwavering trust in the dedicated and highly-talented team of partners, lawyers and administrative staff who work tirelessly to ensure nothing but the highest level of professionalism, integrity and efficiency for the firm’s many clients.

In her first statement to the firm’s teams, Mifsud Cachia wrote: “Leadership involves unremitting service and I have accepted this role only to be able to serve each and every one of you and the firm to ensure that the firm and each and every one of you keep on growing from strength to strength.”

This echoes her belief that she has gained much from the firm and, that through her appointment, she can now directly contribute to its growth and expansion.

Mifsud Cachia’s appointment is for a period of five years and has been unanimously approved by the partners.

The firm said that through this appointment, it intends to keep on enjoying a sterling reputation of integrity, efficiency and sound legal knowledge backed by decades of experience and exposure both locally and internationally.

Other appointments

In addition to Mifsud Cachia’s appointment, there have been a number of changes and other appointments with effect from January 1.

Former managing partner Dingli and the partner in the Litigation Department, Tonio Grech, will continue to contribute their legal expertise to the firm through their roles as senior partners.

The Corporate and Shipping departments will be further bolstered through the appointment of the following new partners:

• Fleur Delia has been appointed partner in the Shipping Department;

• Jessica Galea, who has hitherto acted in the role of senior associate and head of yachting within the Shipping Department has now been appointed partner and head of yachting in the Shipping Department;

• Robert Dingli has been appointed partner and head of sports law in the Corporate Department.

• Veronica Delicata, who has acted in the role of senior associate and head of immigration within the Corporate Department, has now been appointed partner and head of immigration within the Corporate Department.

New senior associates have also been announced:

• Nicole Sultana has been appointed senior associate within the Corporate Department.

• Daniel Vella has been appointed senior associate within the Shipping Department.

The firm said these promotions reflects its consistent growth and its commitment to promoting talent to ensure that all our clients’ interests are fully defended and promoted.