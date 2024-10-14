HR Evolve, the flagship conference hosted by the Malta Foundation for Human Resources Development (FHRD), is set to redefine the HR landscape. With a sharp focus on Technology, Learning, and Development, this year’s event promises to be a pivotal gathering for Malta’s dynamic HR community.

How does the convergence of technology, learning, and development drive business success? There is no doubt that humans are inherently curious beings, possessing an innate desire to learn and grow. However, a multitude of factors, including self-awareness, motivation, and early life experiences, condition our inclination to undertake this endeavour. These elements construct our comfort zone, a familiar space from which we often view the world with caution. Think of your comfort zone as a lighthouse. It provides a sense of security, but it also limits your view of the horizon. Beyond its beam lies a vast ocean of opportunities, bathed in the sunlight of potential. However, the view from the lighthouse is often clouded by self-doubt and limiting beliefs, distorting the true horizon and obscuring our path forward.

Sadly, countless individuals choose to dwell in the familiar confines of their comfort zone, blind to the vibrant world beyond. This contentment is frequently rooted in a deep-seated terror of failure, particularly when a history of negativity has eroded self-belief. Research has even quantified this tendency to plateau. Astonishingly, many people believe their professional growth ceases around the age of 27. Such statistics reinforce the prevalent misconception that personal growth is primarily a facet of youth, rather than a continuous journey.

This is where employers hold the key. By identifying the obstacles that confine employees within their comfort zones, businesses can cultivate environments that nurture growth and innovation. Employees flourish in organisations that cultivate innovation, offer pathways for career advancement, and provide strong mentorship. This requires a workplace where curiosity is rewarded, failures are seen as opportunities to learn, and knowledge sharing is encouraged.

Curiosity: The key to lifelong learning

In today’s business world, the ability to learn and adapt is paramount. While many organisations are still promoting hard work and obedience to company policies as key performance indicators, truly thriving workplaces are being built on a foundation of curiosity. It’s this innate human desire to explore and understand that fuels innovation, problem-solving, and personal growth. We’ve all encountered exceptional leaders who gave us a chance to be curious and helped us to discover our professional path by allowing us to pursue knowledge with passion. We are thankful for crossing paths with such leaders who cultivated environments where learning thrived, inspiring countless individuals to reach their full potential. Unfortunately, inspiring leaders who cultivate curiosity are becoming increasingly rare in our fast-paced business environment. In response to rapid changes in businesses, organisations have increasingly focused on delivering training content, often neglecting to cultivate curiosity and a mindset of experimentation.

Growth thrives on exposure to new ideas and challenges

While delivering learning content might offer short-term gains, HR functions must shift their focus to developing learning frameworks that empower employees to question, explore, and apply knowledge. As part of the FHRD Quality Mark assessment, we scrutinise an organisation’s capacity to cultivate a culture of curiosity. This fosters workforces that are agile, innovative, and equipped for future challenges. Are you ready to transform your workplace into a breeding ground for curiosity and learning?

Organisations play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of inquiry by shifting from simply providing information to empowering employees to apply it. This demands a new approach to employee development, focusing on learning, experimentation, and growth. Crucially, organisations must embrace failure as an essential part of the learning process, allowing employees the freedom to experiment with the knowledge they’ve acquired.

Fostering a culture of experimentation: The key to HR success

The shift from mere information dissemination to knowledge application is paramount for organisational success. By equipping employees with the skills to seek, validate, and transform information into actionable insights, companies can truly foster a culture of innovation. Once employees have a solid foundation in information literacy, it’s essential to provide opportunities for experimentation. This is done by creating safe spaces where employees can apply their knowledge without fear of failure. This hands-on approach not only solidifies understanding but also boosts confidence, empowering individuals to become problem-solvers and innovators.

It’s easy to assume that your learning and development strategy already fosters a culture of experimentation, but the true test lies in employee comfort with failure. To assess your strategy’s effectiveness, seek employee feedback openly, and adapt your approach accordingly. Remember, your employees are your organisation’s backbone, and their insights are invaluable.

Growth, both personal and professional, thrives on exposure to new ideas and challenges. Just as a plant requires sunlight to flourish, individuals need a stimulating environment to reach their full potential. Recognising the pivotal role of professional development in enabling a culture of learning and development, FHRD launched its professional membership scheme in January of this year. This initiative not only connects HR professionals within a thriving network but also enhances their credibility and equips them to navigate the ever-evolving HR landscape. After all, HR professionals are the architects of future leadership, responsible for cultivating workplaces that inspire exploration and experimentation.

Noel Debono is president of the Board at FHRD and HR manager at Attard and Co Food Limited.