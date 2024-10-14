The Public Service was once again present at the University of Malta’s and MCAST Freshers’ Week, showcasing the opportunities it offers to students and prospective public officers who wish to forge a career with Malta’s foremost and largest employer. Part of the Public Service stand involved the Institute for the Public Services (IPS) which is the main training arm of Government. Both the Public Service and IPS organised various activities which included a cycling and cyclone challenge in which various gifts were won.

Young people everywhere entering the job market are still seeking further studies while they do so. In a mobile and dynamic world of employment, continuous development and lifelong learning are key.

The Public Service has recognised this. Through the Institute for the Public Services (IPS), the development needs of its employees are met by means of training programmes which are increasingly tailored to fit the competences required of these officials. At the same time, the Programmes and Initiatives Unit within IPS focuses on sponsoring Public Officers to further their studies and improve their career prospects. Studying does not necessarily mean putting your career on hold.

The work of the Programmes and Initiatives Unit goes beyond those already in employment, however, as it offers traineeship programmes at level 6 and 7 to students who, in this way, get the chance to combine theory with practice. A new traineeship is now also being offered to students studying ICT in levels 4, 5 and 6. Students get a foothold in the world of employment through the apprenticeship schemes, where IPS represents the Public Administration as the employer, and the IPS Students scheme. Students studying trades, ICT or other technical areas will have the opportunity to enrol and, on successful completion of their course, will be employed with the Public Service in line with the collective agreements of the respective areas.

The Research branch within the IPS ensures that the programmes on offer remain relevant and focused on addressing gaps that emerge with the ever-increasing demands of the Public Service. Highlighting this is the Leadership programme IPS is poised to launch, together with the myriad course topics that are on offer even through online platforms that IPS operates in collaboration with.

As the country evolves rapidly, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that the Public Service employees keeping the wheels in motion are professionally prepared to meet these challenges. In a customer-centric organisation that is the backbone of any administration, it is paramount that the machinery moves smoothly and seamlessly. The Public expects – and deserves – nothing less.

New premises for the Employee Support Programme

The new premises of the Employee Support Program (ESP) have been officially launched in Valletta last Thursday, October 10, 2024. The ESP offers counselling and support services to public employees and has been in service for more than ten years. The number of clients is constantly increasing. Since the introduction of the programme, in total, over 3,400 new clients have benefitted from the service.

The Government is committed to offer tangible support to all its officers and employees so much so that it has made a commitment that every worker should have access to free services to support them in their Mental Wellbeing and in improving their mental health. As a model employer, the Government understands both the pressures of life and work, as well as other circumstances in life such as death, illness and family issues amongst others, and the impact they leave on a person psychologically, emotionally, and physically.

The Employee Support Programme is essential for professionals and public employees especially in critical areas such as police, civil protection, health, and education. As a recognition to the level of support required in such areas, the ESP operates within individual agreements catered for the specific needs of these professionals and public employees.

Due to the importance and ever-increasing need of this service, the Government invested in a new floor which offers a more modern and aesthetically attractive space, and which forms an integral part of the People & Standards building, where people are considered central to the Administration. So much so that the building already hosts the One Stop Shop for Public Employees. The ESP is now more equipped to provide a more effective service and focus on the well-being of both clients and employees who are providing this service. The space from which support and therapy services are provided are equipped and designed in such a way as to help those receiving support feel welcome and comfortable to disclose what they would be going through.

We encourage employees to reach out to the ESP services which are both confidential and free of charge. The service also operates within extended hours to provide a more discreet service and encourage employees to come forward.

This new building project for ESP services was co-financed by “Operational Program I – Cohesion Policy 2014-2020 – Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges.”