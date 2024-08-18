Robert Abela on Sunday said the government will open a new domestic violence centre next year.

The new facility, which will be located in a central location, will be Malta’s second centre that provides immediate protection and support to victims of domestic abuse and their children, the prime minister said during a ONE Radio interview.

Malta’s first such hub began operating 24/7 in Santa Luċia in February.

The prime minister will also start providing electronic tags and panic alarms for victims of domestic violence in the coming months.

Abela was speaking at the end of a week that began with the murder of Nicollette Ghirxi.

Ghirxi, 48, was knifed to death by Edward Johnston, her former partner, at her apartment in Swatar late on Sunday. Johnston was later shot and killed by police in a standoff.

Ghirxi's lawyer has criticised the police for inaction, saying Ghirxi could still be alive if the police had done their job instead of allowing her murderer to toy with them. Police have meanwhile said Ghirxi did not want them to take legal action against Johnston.

On Sunday, Abela listed the government’s work to combat domestic violence and protect victims.

Asked about Ghirxi's femicide, Abela said the government had increased its efforts to combat the scourge through legal, judicial and police reforms.

On the legislative front, Abela said the government introduced the concept of “femicide” into law, widened the definition of domestic violence, and introduced a new law that allowed people to check if their partner had a history of domestic abuse via the Victim Support Agency.

Abela also referred to a judicial reform whereby two members of the judiciary are dedicated to hearing cases of domestic violence.

“As a result, we tripled court hearings on domestic violence,” he said, adding: “The efficiency of hearings is crucial as delays can have horrific consequences”.