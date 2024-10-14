The Shadow Minister for Home Affairs, Darren Carabott, on Monday backed a bill that introduces harsher penalties for those who assault public officers, including the police. However, he stressed that penalties alone will not address the broader challenges faced by Malta’s police force.

“The biggest deterrent for crime is the penalty one would have to face,” Carabott said during Monday’s parliamentary debate.

The bill was introduced after two officers were assaulted when they were about to issue a ticket for an illegally parked car in Hamrun. The suspects have since been taken to court.

While backing the legislation, Carabott highlighted concerns about the leadership of the police force and the need for stronger reforms.

He thanked those in uniform for their service but pointed to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà as a key problem. “The opposition can’t have confidence in the commissioner of police who prefers to satisfy partisan political demands. We need a serious person in that role,” he added—a point the Nationalist Party has repeatedly raised over the past year.

Carabott also highlighted what he described as a widening gap between the police force's resources and Malta’s growing population.

It had become more difficult for the people to call at a police station to speak to the police directly, he said. Residents in several areas now have to go to neighbouring towns for police services due to the relocation of over 15 police stations.

For example, residents of Swieqi had to go to St Julian’s, while those in Mellieha were served by Qawra station.

Beyond those logistical challenges, Carabott said there was also a need to redefine the roles of community policing and traditional law enforcement. He suggested that the lack of clarity between these functions may be contributing to a broader lack of respect for the police, with many citizens unclear on the differences between the two.

He also called for the way that financial crimes and cyber crimes were treated to be improved. "If someone wants to commit a theft today, they wouldn't do it in person but on their phone." Yet the authorities had not appropriately adapted to tackle such crimes.

Carabott stressed that addressing these structural and leadership issues were essential for the police force to operate effectively. Progress did not come just by increasing penalties. Beefing the resources available to officers and raising the public's confidence in law enforcement would lead to a safer and more secure Malta, he said.