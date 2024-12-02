Proceedings against a police sergeant charged with leaking confidential information about multiple upcoming police raids started on Monday behind closed doors.

Cherise Camilleri, a 28-year old from Qormi was arraigned nine days ago and remanded in custody.

As a former member of the drug squad, Camilleri was charged as the suspected mole following a tip-off alerting the police that a policewoman by the name of “Cherise,” who had a tattooed arm, was possibly leaking sensitive information.

Upon arraignment she pleaded not guilty to promoting a criminal organization, taking bribes in the course of her work, leaking confidential information without legitimate authorization, failing in her duties, complicity in drug trafficking as well as money laundering.

She also denied misuse of electronic communications equipment and committing an offence which she was duty bound to prevent.

Investigators told the court that their suspicions were strengthened further when they discovered that PS Camilleri and a person of interest in the investigation were friends on social media.

Camilleri was arrested at St Andrews and her mobile was seized.

Data extracted from the device appeared to indicate that she was leaking information about police work to a third party.

She denied that allegation.

The person alleged to have bribed Camilleri, gym owner Ruud Buhagiar, was arrested three days after the sergeant’s arrest. He was arraigned last week and was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to bribing a public officer and multiple other charges.

As Camilleri’s case was set to start on Monday, the prosecution first suggested that the court should ban publication of names, then requested the sitting to take place behind closed doors.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella upheld that request in view of the nature of the charges.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri are prosecuting together with Inspectors Christina Delia and Lydon Zammit. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Frank Anthony Tabone are defence counsel.