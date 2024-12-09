The French Embassy in Malta is hosting an organ recital at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, on December 19 at 7.30pm.

Titled Festive French Harmonies, the recital will showcase French classical and romantic organ music alongside Maltese traditional numbers.

Performing at the event will be John Aquilina, who served as chief organist at Mdina Cathedral (2001-2017). Currently, he directs music at the Balluta church.

Aquilina, who has participated in masterclasses in France with the late great French composer and organist Jean Guillou, has performed in renowned festivals locally and abroad, such as the Malta International Organ Festival, the Valletta International Baroque Festival (2022, 2024), Tallinn’s International Organ Festival (2015) and St Florian BrucknerTage, Austria (2017).

Entrance is free but there will be a retiring collection in aid of the church at the end of the concert.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Balluta parish church and the Alliance Française de Malte Mediterranée.