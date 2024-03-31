When American Danielle Collins decided this year was to be her final one on the WTA Tour, she set herself a simple goal but one which has eluded so many— to win one of the big prizes in the sport.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, got her hands on that top trophy, winning her first WTA 1000 series title, with a straight sets win over world number four Elena Rybakina.

It was an emotional victory for Collins, in front of a home state crowd at her last appearance in Miami as she finally got the high-level success that had eluded her.

“I have always wanted to win every tournament that I have signed up for, but because it was my last year, I was like, I really want to try to win a Masters 1000 this year. That’s really important to me. That’s something that I talked a lot about with everybody close to me,” she said.

“I really wanted to make a push to be able to bring out my best tennis. I’m so glad that I have been able to figure out some of the physical things I have needed to do to kind of peak at the right time and to feel like I’m ready to go.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.