Malta’s leaders laid flowers at the Freedom Monument on Sunday morning as the islands celebrated the 45th anniversary of the closure of the British military base in Malta.

The day this year coincided with Easter.

This led to some traditional activities being held some days ago, so as not to coincide with religious festivities.

Soldiers look on as dignatories lay flowers at the foot of the Freedom Day monument. Photo: Alan Saliba, DOI

These included the Grand Harbour regatta, which was held on March 23.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and President George Vella laid flowers at the Vittoriosa monument, as members of the AFM gave the salute.

The Vittoriosa monument represents the last time a British sailor lowered the Union Jack. A worker hoisted the Malta flag instead.

The event on Sunday also marked one of George Vella's last public appearances as President, as his term comes to an end in the coming days.